Rams' Todd Gurley: Won't change running style
Gurley isn't going to change his playing style and reaffirmed his knee is "good," Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.
There are still questions surrounding Gurley's fantasy stock. He sat out offseason workouts, and it was also made public in June that there's an "arthritic component" to his lingering knee injury. Unfortunately, there probably aren't going to be many concrete answers until Week 1. He's unlikely to see many reps through the preseason, and the Rams re-signing Malcolm Brown and trading up to select Darrell Henderson in the NFL Draft this spring suggest Gurley's role could be reduced to limit the wear and tear on his knee.
More News
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Dealing with arthritic component•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Expects to be ready for camp•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Not partaking in OTA drills•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Joined by rookie third-round pick•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Still in recovery mode•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Still 'focal point' of offense•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 Big Training Camp Battles
With training camp looming, Chris Towers checks in with 10 of the most important positional...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Target Jameis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Value in Jones
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, top targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Fade Bell
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Ingram
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...