Rams' Todd Gurley: Won't change running style

Gurley isn't going to change his playing style and reaffirmed his knee is "good," Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

There are still questions surrounding Gurley's fantasy stock. He sat out offseason workouts, and it was also made public in June that there's an "arthritic component" to his lingering knee injury. Unfortunately, there probably aren't going to be many concrete answers until Week 1. He's unlikely to see many reps through the preseason, and the Rams re-signing Malcolm Brown and trading up to select Darrell Henderson in the NFL Draft this spring suggest Gurley's role could be reduced to limit the wear and tear on his knee.