Rams' Todd Gurley: Won't play in preseason
Coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday that Gurley will not play in the preseason, ESPN's Lindsey Thiry reports.
The running back can now focus on staying healthy and preparing for the coming season, without risking injury in either of the Rams' final two preseason games. Following a 2017 season in which he carried 279 time for 1,305 yards and 13 TDs, while catching 64 passes for 788 yards and six TDs in 15 games, Gurley profiles as RotoWire's No. 1 ranked fantasy running back.
More News
