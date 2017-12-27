Rams' Todd Gurley: Won't play Week 17
Gurley will be held out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the 49ers, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
With his team destined for either the No. 3 or 4 slot in the NFC, head coach Sean McVay determined that keeping his stars healthy is more important than the minor difference in seeding. He might've decided otherwise if Carson Wentz (knee) were still healthy, as the No. 3 seed can't face the No. 1 seed in the divisional round. In any case, Malcolm Brown figures to lead the Rams backfield this weekend, with Lance Dunbar, Tavon Austin and Justin Davis also candidates to get work. While MVP voters won't explicitly hold this against Gurley, it probably wouldn't have hurt his case to face a San Francisco defense that he ripped for 149 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns back in Week 3. The same performance in Week 17 would've vaulted him into the top 20 of the single-season scrimmage yards list and the top 15 for the single-season touchdowns list.
