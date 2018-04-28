Rams' Travin Howard: Heading to Los Angeles

The Rams selected Howard in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 231st overall.

An undersized linebacker, Howard plays with a high motor and a nose for the ball that led to him racking up a whopping 108 tackles in his senior year at TCU. Because he's so undersized at 5-foot-11 and 211 pounds, he's unlikely to have a role in the Rams' base defense until he can add significant bulk. With that, special teams will be Howard's ticket to cracking the 53-man roster.