Howard has a good chance to start at one of the inside linebacker positions this season, Rich Hammond of The Athletic reports.

After playing just 11 defensive snaps through the first 11 games of the 2019 campaign, Howard received more responsibility down the stretch. The rookie recorded 14 tackles (12 solo) over the final five games of the year while playing 92 defensive snaps. With regular playing time, the 2018 seventh-round selection could prove to be a serviceable asset in IDP settings.