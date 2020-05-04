Rams' Travin Howard: Inside track to starting gig
Howard has a good chance to start at one of the inside linebacker positions this season, Rich Hammond of The Athletic reports.
After playing just 11 defensive snaps through the first 11 games of the 2019 campaign, Howard received more responsibility down the stretch. The rookie recorded 14 tackles (12 solo) over the final five games of the year while playing 92 defensive snaps. With regular playing time, the 2018 seventh-round selection could prove to be a serviceable asset in IDP settings.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Chark
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Fantasy Football 2020 Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Best Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
5/1 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew provides their favorite mid-round picks before answering mailbag questions, including...
-
Dynasty top 150 rankings, trade values
Our first post-draft Dynasty trade chart is here, and the rookie class is already making an...
-
Post-draft WR Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...