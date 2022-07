Howard has been placed on the Rams' active/PUP list due to a groin injury, Stu Jackson of the team's official website reports.

According to head coach, Sean McVay, Howard pulled his groin, "pretty good" will training on his own. It was bad enough that he could potentially need surgery. If he does not get activated from the PUP list prior to Week 1 he wil lnot be eligible to return until Week 6.