Howard (groin) was moved to the reserve/non-football injury list from the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Howard pulled his groin earlier in the offseason while training on his own. The pull was severe enough that the 26-year-old required core muscle surgery, which he underwent in late July. With the move to the reserve/NFI list, Howard will be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.