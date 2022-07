The Rams placed Howard (groin) on the non-football injury list Sunday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Howard was initially placed on the PUP list Friday after tearing his groin at an off-site training facility, but he's since been transferred to the NFI list. The 26-year-old is set to undergo surgery sometime this week, but a potential timetable for his return remains unclear. The TCU product appeared in 12 games last year and had 21 tackles and one interception.