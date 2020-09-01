Head coach Sean McVay said Howard will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus, and he'll miss the 2020 season, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Howard played all 16 games in 2019 mostly in a special-teams role, but he'll now turn his attention to getting healthy for the 2021 campaign. He was expected to have a heightened role this year after the departure of Cody Littleton, but now Kenny Young could enjoy expanded responsibilities. The 24-year-old Howard will be placed on injured reserve in the near future.