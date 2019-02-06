Howard signed a contract with the Rams on Wednesday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Rams took Howard in the seventh round of last year's draft and ultimately stashed him on the practice squad for the entirety of the 2018 season. The TCU product will now stick around in LA this offseason with the aim of securing a depth role on a roster that has a number of linebackers (Dante Fowler, Cory Littleton, Matt Longacre) and special-teamers (Ramik Wilson, Bryce Hager) slated to test free agency.

