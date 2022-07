Howard (groin), who was placed on the PUP list Friday, will undergo core muscle surgery early next week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's possible Howard will be ready for the start of the regular season, but if he's not activated from the PUP list ahead of Week 1 he won't be able to be activated until after Week 6. The 26-year-old appeared in 12 games last year and had 21 tackles (15 solo) and one interception.