Howard (hip) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Howard was sidelined over the first eight weeks of the season after undergoing groin surgery in July, and he was able to return for the Rams' Week 9 loss to Tampa Bay. However, the 26-year-old popped up with a hip injury following this contest and did not practice at all Week 10. Howard's next opportunity to play will come versus New Orleans on Sunday, Nov. 20.