Coons signed with the Rams on Thursday, Mark Bodenrader of the team's official site reports.

Coons played in Cleveland in 2015, making 28 of 32 field goals and 22 of 24 extra points. He didn't play last season, though, and he's likely just being brought in to add competition, as most teams do, for five-year starter Greg Zuerlein in training camp. Consider Coons a long shot to make the roster.