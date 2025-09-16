The Rams signed Brown to a one-year contract Tuesday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

The move gives the Rams additional depth at corner after Ahkello Witherspoon (collarbone) was placed on injured reserve Monday. Brown was part of the 49ers' training-camp roster but was cut with an injury settlement in early September after suffering a heel injury. The 2021 fourth-rounder logged 26 tackles (21 solo) and one pass defense across 13 regular-season games in 2024 as a member of the Seahawks.