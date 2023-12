Tomlinson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Saints, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Tomlinson suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Commanders and has been listed as a DNP each day this week on the Rams' injury report. The rookie corner's absence will likely only impact the special teams unit, as the TCU product has only seen 33 snaps on defense in 14 contests this season.