The Rams placed Anchrum (lower leg) on injured reserve Tuesday. He'll miss the entire 2022 season, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Anchrum made his first career start Sunday against the Falcons, but it didn't last long as he was forced to leave the game after fracturing his fibula. The 2020 seventh-round pick will presumably need surgery and will be out for the entire 2022 campaign. The Rams already lost rookie third-rounder Logan Bruss to season-ending ACL surgery, so in Anchrum's absence, Los Angeles will likely turn to David Edwards to start at left guard moving forward.