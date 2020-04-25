Play

Rams' Tremayne Anchrum: Selected by Los Angeles

The Rams selected Anchrum in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 250th overall.

Anchrum likely doesn't have the type of wing-span to be a NFL tackle, but he more than held his own with Clemson, garnering first-team All-ACC honors as a senior, and second-team all-conference as a junior. He should prove to be an interesting depth piece for the Rams.

