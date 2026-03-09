The Rams signed McDuffie to a four-year, $124 million extension Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal contains $100 million guaranteed and makes McDuffie the NFL's highest-paid cornerback at $31 million per year. The Rams sent multiple draft picks, including the No. 29 overall pick in next month's Draft, to the Chiefs last week in exchange for McDuffie, and Los Angeles has now committed big money to the 25-year-old. McDuffie will be tasked with keying the Rams' secondary after it sprung leaks late last season.