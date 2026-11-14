McDuffie (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

McDuffie was a DNP for both Wednesday and Thursday before logging a limited session Friday. That was enough for him to draw the questionable tag, but head coach Sean McVay relayed optimism Friday that McDuffie would be available for Sunday's NFC West tilt, per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register. Emmanuel Forbes, Josh Wallace and Cam Lampkin would all be in line for larger roles in the secondary if McDuffie cannot play or operates under a snap count.