McDuffie recorded four solo tackles in two pass defenses during the Rams' 27-7 Week 1 loss to the 49ers.

Week 1 was McDuffie's first game in a Rams' uniform after being acquired from the Chiefs in early March. He was responsible for two of the Rams' seven pass defenses of Brock Purdy, and it was just the second time since the beginning of the 2025 regular season that McDuffie logged at least two pass defenses in a game. The 2022 first-rounder inked a four-year contract extension with the Rams in a deal that made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league prior to Christian Gonzalez's extension with the Patriots, and the Rams are relying on McDuffie to solidify a defense that allowed the 11th-most receiving yards to wideouts in 2025.