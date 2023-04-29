The Rams selected Hodges-Tomlinson in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 182nd overall.

Nephew of Hall of Famer Ladanian Tomlinson, Hodges-Tomlinson was a factor on the TCU defense each of the last three seasons. He logged an impressive 18 pass breakups in 2022 and checked in with 4.41 speed at the combine. He is perilously small, however, at 5-foot-8 and 178 pounds. His speed and toughness will help his cause, but Hodges-Tomlinson may have a difficult time carving out much more than a depth role at the next level.