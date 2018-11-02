Rams' Trevon Young: Full participant at Thursday's practice
Young (back) was a full go at Thursday's practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.
Young was inactive for Week 8 against the Packers with a back injury but is trending towards playing against the Saints on Sunday. The Rams acquired pass-rusher Dante Fowler from the Jaguars earlier this week, so it will be interesting to see how Young's role is affected going forward.
