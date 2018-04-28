Rams' Trevon Young: Los Angeles nabs in sixth round

The Rams selected Young in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 205th overall.

Young (6-foot-4, 258 pounds) was a DE-OLB tweener at Louisville, and he showed an ability to disrupt the backfield in that role. Considering he rounded out his profile with a sound showing at the combine, running a 4.78-second 40-yard dash and 6.99-second three-cone drill, this appears to be a fine addition to Wade Phillips' linebacker rotation.