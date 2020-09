Jackson (coach's decision) will not suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The undrafted rookie from Syracuse showed enough upside in training camp to merit a spot on the Rams' 53-man roster, though he has yet to appear in any of the team's first three games. Ahead of him on the depth chart, Van Jefferson and Nsimba Webster slot into backup roles at wide receiver.