Jackson didn't see the field during the 2020 regular season.
A late-bloomer at Syracuse, Jackson piled up 66 receptions, 1,023 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns over 12 games in his final season with the Orange. While he wasn't active for a single game this year for the Rams, there projects to be some offseason turnover at wide receiver, and Jackson will compete for playing time in training camp. Just note, he's a long shot to carve out a meaningful role and return fantasy value out of the gate next September.