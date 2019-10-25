Rams' Troy Hill: Battling hamstring injury
Hill is questionable for Sunday's game in London against the Bengals due to a hamstring injury, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
The 28-year-old didn't participate at practice Wednesday or Thursday but still has a chance of playing this weekend. Hill has taken over the starting role at cornerback since Aqib Talib (ribs) moved to injured reserve. Darious Williams is expected to start should Hill be unable to play Sunday.
