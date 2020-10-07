Hill recorded six solo tackles and two pass breakups in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Giants.

Hill has posted at least five tackles in every game this season, and with 27 total so far, he's on track to shatter last year's 43-tackle threshold. His work in coverage has been decent, too, as he's allowed an 87.7 passer rating when targeted and has yet to allow a touchdown. These tackling numbers are intriguing, especially when combined with the fact that he's played virtually every defensive snap this year.