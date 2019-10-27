Hill (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 8 game against the Bengals in London.

Hill battled a hamstring injury throughout the week, but he's available at his usual right cornerback spot Sunday against a Bengals passing game that has struggled mightily without A.J. Green (ankle) and John Ross (IR-shoulder).

