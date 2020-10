HIll recorded seven tackles (four solo) and a pass break up during Monday's 24-10 win over the Bears.

The veteran is now up to 41 tackles (30 solo) through seven games, and the total includes a one-tackle showing in Week 5 against Washington. It's worth noting that Hill was nursing an ankle injury and listed as questionable for that outing. Additionally, he also played every snap Monday and continues to rarely come off the field. Hill's fantasy floor is high.