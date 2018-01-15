Hill collected just 18 tackles (16 solo) through 12 games this season.

Hill played sparingly for most of the season, but he was leaned on late and played well down the stretch, including in the playoff loss to Atlanta. With three defensive backs heading to free agency, the Oregon alum might be eyeing a larger role with the Rams next season. It's definitely worth noting that at 5-foot-11 and 184 pounds, he's not the ideal size for a cornerback. However, that doesn't mean he can't be a serviceable fantasy asset. Hill's a player to watch heading into the 2018 season.