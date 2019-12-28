Play

Hill (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hill has enjoyed a nice year in his fifth season recording 41 tackles and two interceptions. With the Rams eliminated from playoff contention, there is no real motivation to suit up injured players. Nickell Robey-Coleman will likely see an increased role with Hill out.

