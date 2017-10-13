Play

Hill is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a shoulder injury, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Hill was a new addition to the injury report this week and was unable to practice in any capacity. The 26-year-old has mostly served as a special teams contributor since returning from a suspension in mid-September.

