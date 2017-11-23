Hill (hamstring) was a full participant at the Rams' practice Wednesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Hill sat out Sunday's loss to the Vikings after the hamstring ailment cropped up last week, but it appears it will just be a one-game absence. The 26-year-old has mostly served in a special teams role for the Rams this season, which is likely to continue with his return.

