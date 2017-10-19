Hill (shoulder) was a full practice participant Wednesday, and barring any setbacks, he'll be ready to play Sunday against the Cardinals.

Hill has avoided missing his second consecutive game, but he isn't expected to see many defensive snaps Sunday. The third-year corner has just one solo tackle in three games this season, but he notched 40 tackles (45 solo) in 2016.

