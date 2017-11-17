Hill (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Joe Curley of the Ventura County Star reports.

Hill is deployed mainly in special teams scenarios, even though he compiled 40 tackles (35 solo) in the 2016 campaign. The potential is there, but there's so much talent in the Rams' secondary, that there just aren't enough snaps left over for Hill.

