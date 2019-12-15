Hill was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to a thumb injury.

Hill has taken over as a starting cornerback since the team traded Marcus Peters to Baltimore. The 28-year-old Hill has stepped up well, allowing 6.0 yards per target and two touchdowns. The Rams only have two remaining healthy corners -- Nickell Robey-Coleman and Darious Williams -- behind Jalen Ramsey to slow down the Cowboys' strong passing attack.