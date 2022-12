Hill (groin) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Raiders, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Hill was limited at all three practices of Week 14 prep and is considered questionable for Thursday's matchup due to a groin injury that sidelined him for Week 13. If he's sidelined again, Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant would both be candidates for increased roles opposite Jalen Ramsey.