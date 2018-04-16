Rams' Troy Hill: Inks RFA tender to stay in Los Angeles
Hill signed his restricted free agent tender with the Rams on Monday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.
Hill should provide added depth for a new-look Rams secondary this season led by cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib. In 2017, Hill appeared in 12 games and earned a start in four of those contests. A strong showing in the preseason could help Hill's stock moving forward.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...