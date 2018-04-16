Hill signed his restricted free agent tender with the Rams on Monday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Hill should provide added depth for a new-look Rams secondary this season led by cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib. In 2017, Hill appeared in 12 games and earned a start in four of those contests. A strong showing in the preseason could help Hill's stock moving forward.

