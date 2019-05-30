Rams' Troy Hill: Lands extension with Rams
Hill signed a two-year contract extension worth up to $8.25 million with the Rams on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Before signing the extension, Hill was a restricted free agent and hadn't signed his tender. The four-year-pro started in a career-high seven games last season and appeared 16 games overall, logging 34 tackles (29 solo) and two interceptions over 428 snaps on defense and 134 snaps on special teams. Injures in the Rams' secondary opened up opportunities for Hill last season and he put the opportunity to good use, recording a run of 16 tackles (14 solo) and an interception over a three-game stretch.
