Hill (ankle) was limited during the Rams' practice session Thursday, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The 29-year-old cornerback did not exit Sunday's win over the Giants with any sort of injury designation, but he was unable to practice Wednesday. Now able to get in a partial session, Hill is trending towards making his fifth start of 2020 against Washington on Sunday. So far this season Hill has conceded an 85.2 percent completion rate when targeted in coverage, though he has recorded one interception with zero touchdowns allowed.