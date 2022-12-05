Hill (groin) was listed as a limited participant on the Rams' estimated injury report Monday, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hill was sidelined on IR with a groin injury for four games in a row before returning Week 8. He then played nearly every defensive snap from Week 9 onward, but he popped back up with a groin issue last Wednesday and logged back-to-back DNPs before being ruled inactive against Seattle on Sunday. While the Rams did not hold a full practice Monday, Hill's limited status is an encouraging sign heading into Thursday's game against Las Vegas. He'll have two more practices to increase his activity before this Week 14 contest.