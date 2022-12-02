Hill (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Hill was limited Wednesday due to a groin injury and logged back-to-back DNPs to end Week 13 prep, but he still has a chance to suit up Sunday. It's unclear if his current issue is related to the groin injury that landed him on IR at the beginning of campaign. Regardless, if Hill is sidelined against Seattle, David Long, Robert Rochell and Derion Kendrick would be candidates for increased roles opposite Jalen Ramsey.