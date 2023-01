Hill recorded 67 tackles (45 solo), four pass defenses, and an interception over 12 games during the 2022-23 season.

Hill's return to the Rams after a one-year stint with the Browns yielded a mixed bag, as he neared his career-high of 77 in tackles, but missed a total of five games with groin injuries. In his eight seasons in the NFL, the 31-year-old has managed to play every game in a season just twice, the last of which coming in 2020.