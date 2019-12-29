Play

Hill (thumb) is inactive Week 17 against the Cardinals, Rich Hammond of the Athletic reports.

No surprises here, as Hill did not take the practice field all week before being handed a "doubtful" designation. Even with Hill missing the last two games of the season, he'll still finish his fifth year in the league with career highs in combined tackles (43) and passes defended (8). Look for Nickell Robey-Coleman to potentially see more snaps in Hill's stead.

