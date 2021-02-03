Hill recorded a career-high 77 tackles (55 solo), three interceptions and 10 passes defensed during the 2020 regular season.
The sixth-year cornerback started all 16 games for the first time in his career and posted career-high numbers across the board. Hill earned the playing time and established himself as an important piece in the defense. In particular, his cover skills on the outside enabled fellow cornerback Jalen Ramsey to play the star role in the defense and move all over the field. Hill hits free agency during the offseason, so his 2021 fantasy outlook is up in the air until he signs a new contract.