Hill played 66 of 69 defensive snaps and collected nine tackles during Sunday's 27-23 win over Tennessee.

Injuries have taken a toll on Hill this season, as he's battled both shoulder and hamstring ailments. He's been more involved the past three games, though, and Sunday's game was easily his best fantasy performance of the season. He returned to a starting role last week against Seattle, so it wouldn't be shocking if he provided solid numbers in Week 17 and for the duration of Los Angeles' playoff run.