Hill (suspension) was reinstated Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Hill was handed a two-game suspension in May for violating the league's substance abuse policy. The 26-year-old was likely only a depth cornerback and special teams player for the Rams coming into the season, but could potentially see more defensive snaps if Kayvon Webster (shoulder) misses any more time.

