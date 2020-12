Hill recorded four solo tackles, two passes defensed and an interception he returned for a touchdown during Sunday's 38-28 win over Arizona.

This was the second pick-six of the season for Hill, and the 29-year-old cornerback is having one of the better fantasy years at his position. While it's a bit of a surprise showing, Hill is proving to be a reliable weekly option and thriving while playing the majority of his snaps as a slot corner.