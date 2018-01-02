Rams head coach Sean McVay said Hill didn't suffer a concussion in the Week 17 loss to the 49ers and will be available for the team's first-round playoff matchup Saturday against the Falcons, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Hill left the regular-season finale to be evaluated for the head injury and finished the contest with three tackles across 25 snaps (23 on defense). It sounds like his limited usage Week 17 may just have been precautionary, so Hill should see a full slate of snaps Saturday with no concerns that he's dealing with a concussion. Hill took over as a starting cornerback for the Rams after Kayvon Webster (Achilles) was shut down for the season in December.