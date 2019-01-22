Rams' Troy Hill: Starts career-high seven games
Hill recorded 34 tackles (29 solo), two interceptions and five pass defensed during the regular season. He is set to become a free agent this spring.
Injuries in the Los Angeles secondary opened up more playing time for Hill, and the 27-year-old cornerback responded with a midseason run of 16 tackles (14 solo) and an interception over a three-game stretch. It was the only meaningful fantasy contributions he made all year, though. With Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters and Nickell Robey-Coleman all under contract next season with the Rams, Hill is a prime candidate to test free agency.
